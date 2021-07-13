

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Traton Group reported that its preliminary sales revenue for the second quarter of 2021 rose to 7 billion euros from 4.4 billion euros in the prior year.



Operating profit for the second-quarter was around 300 million euros, compared to an operating loss of 382 million euros in the prior year.



Unit sales were more than 66,000 trucks and buses in the second-quarter compared to 31,700 vehicles last year.



Traton currently expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range for the forecast operating return on sales of 5.0% to 7.0% due to the development in the first half of 2021. The outlook assumes that the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic does not lead to any additional negative business impact in the course of the year.



Traton also expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range of 500 million euros to 700 million euros, with regard to the expected range for net cash flow in the Industrial Business segment.



