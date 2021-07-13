

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly weak on Tuesday after spending the entire duration of the day's session in negative territory in lackluster trade.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 10.57 points or 0.09% at 12,071.05. The index, which touched a low of 12,019.86 around mid morning, recovered to a high of 12,078.92 in late afternoon trades.



Credit Suisse shed about 1.4%. Lonza Group, Alcon, Novartis, Partners Group, Richemont and Holcim ended lower by 0.4 to 4.5%.



Swatch Group, Geberit, Swiss Re and Givaudan gained 0.4 to 0.85%. Sika ended higher by about 0.3%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Vifor Pharma, AMS, BB Biotech, Logitech, Dufry and OC Oerlikon Corp declined 1.3 to 2.5%. Tecan Group shares shed about 1%.



VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Ps, Temenos Group and Barry Callebaut gained 0.75 to 1.1%, while PSP Swiss Property, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli and Georg Fischer gained 0.5 to 0.6%.



In economic news, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices increased by 2.9% year-on-year in June.



The producer price index increased 1.7% annually in June and import prices accelerated 5.6%.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.3% in June.



Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products, scrap and petroleum products were higher in June, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 2% yearly in June and rose 0.2% from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de