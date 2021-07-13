

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The websites of Revil, the hackers who were behind the cyberattack on JBS and Kaseya, were down on the dark web on Tuesday.



According to Forbes, attempts to access the blog prompted a message: 'The most likely cause is that the onionsite is offline.'



The Russian global ransomware group, otherwise known as Sodinokibi, had their other servers down too, this removing their traces from the internet. The incident came right after the Biden administrations hinted at tracking the group after they took ownership of the international ransomware outbreak on July 2.



When asked by a reporter, President Biden said on Friday that it would make sense for his administration to attack the servers with malpractices. However, National Security Council did not want to comment on the how and when of the plan.



'We're not going to telegraph what those actions will be precisely. Some of them will be manifest and visible, some of them may not be. But we expect them to take place in the days and weeks ahead,' said the official representing the security watchdog.



After getting attacked by the ransomware, leading meatpacker JBS had to pay $11 million in ransom to get access back to their website. Another major ransomware attack in recent times was the hacking of the Colonial pipeline which lead to a breakdown of the entire service of fuel supply on the East Coast. The company paid $5 million in ransom of which the Law Enforcement recovered $2.3 million in the following weeks.



