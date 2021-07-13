

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its latest accessory for iPhone 12, a magnetic power bank that snaps to the back of the device using the MagSafe technology. The battery pack is available for order and shipping will start next week.



The charging speed of the MagSafe battery pack is at just 5 watts. The wireless charging docks also provide a 15-watt charging. Probably one of the biggest advantages of using the battery pack is that, while snapped to the back, the pack can also charge itself if the device is connected to a charger through the lightning port.



Whether it can charge the Airpods and Apple watch, devices that support wireless charging will be interesting to see. The company didn't disclose the storage capacity of the battery but according to experts, the battery is just 1460 mAH. This alone has raised a few eyebrows in the tech community as the iPhone 12 itself comes with a 3110 mAh battery, which is one of the least in the flagship market. The MagSafe battery pack providing a meager 1460 mAh battery is being believed to be a small attempt to make the users feel safer about the run-time of their phones.



The product is going to compatible with only their iPhone 12 line up: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Another important piece of news that came out during the launch is that the battery pack will require IOS 14.7 to run, which means that the software update will be rolled out very soon.



