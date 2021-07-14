

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) on Tuesday announced that its business in Korea will be reflected in online e-commerce giant's second-quarter results as discontinued operations.



During the second quarter of 2021, eBay and Emart announced they reached an agreement for the purchase by Emart of eBay's businesses in Korea and determined that it met the criteria for the classification of held-for-sale accounting and discontinued operations.



Ebay is set to report its second-quarter results on August 11, 2021.



