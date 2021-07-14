

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc.'s (AVGO) discussions to acquire analytics software company SAS Institute Inc. have ended without a deal, several media reports said on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.



The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the companies were discussing a deal that would value SAS in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, including any debt.



But, SAS founders had a change of heart and decided not to sell to Broadcom. Whether another suitor for SAS could emerge isn't clear, the Journal reported.



Cary, North Carolina-based SAS, which was incorporated in 1976, offers business intelligence, data management and analytics software. Co-founders Jim Goodnight and John Sall still run the company that has more than 12,000 employees and clients worldwide.



