

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset Manager Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) Wednesday reported that Assets under management or AuM for the fourth quarter grew by 5 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting strong relative investment performance and a consistent recovery in net flows, supported by positive market performance.



The Group's AuM increased by $4.5 billion to $94.4 billion as on 30 June 2021, comprising $1.1 billion in net inflows and positive investment performance of $3.4 billion. The Group attributed the net inflows in the quarter to institutional clients, while small net outflow to intermediary retail clients.



Mark Coombs, CEO, said in a statement, ' Ashmore's strong relative investment performance and a consistent recovery in net flows, supported by positive market performance, have delivered AuM growth of 13% or nearly US$11 billion over the past 12 months and 5% growth in this quarter.'



