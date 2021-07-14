

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined more than estimated in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent month-on-month in May. In the initial estimate, output decreased 5.9 percent.



Shipment declined 5.5 percent monthly in May and inventories fell 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, inventory ration increased by 1.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 21.1 percent in May. In the initial estimate, output rose 22.0 percent.



Capacity utilization fell 6.8 percent monthly in May and gained 31.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

