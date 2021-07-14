

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.2 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise.



Transport cost accelerated 9.9 percent annually in June. Communication cost rose 6.6 percent and prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 8.3 percent.



Education cost grew 3.7 percent and those of restaurant and hotel gained 3.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in June, after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de