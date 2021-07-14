

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines (AAL) said it expects to report between a net loss of $35 million and a net profit of $25 million in the second quarter of 2021.



Adjusted net loss, excluding the effect of net special items, will be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion.



On a pre-tax basis, the company expects to report a slight second-quarter profit.



Adjusted pretax margin for the quarter is now expected to be around negative 19 percent to negative 20 percent, compared to previous guidance of negative 27 percent to negative 30 percent.



The updated outlook reflects the improvement in revenue and effectiveness of its cost efficiency measures.



For the quarter, total revenue is now projected to be down approximately 37.5 percent from that of pre-pandemic 2019. This is an improvement compared to the Company's prior guidance of down approximately 40 percent.



During the second quarter, the company flew 54.6 billion total available seat miles, down 24.6 percent versus the second quarter of 2019 and at the lower end of its prior guidance.



Further, the company expects its second quarter CASM to be up between 11 percent and 12 percent compared to 2019 versus its previous guidance of up between 13 percent and 17 percent.



American Airlines shares lost 3.9 percent in the regular trading on Tuesday to close at $20.02. In the pre-market activity, shares were gaining around 1.05 percent to trade at $20.23.



