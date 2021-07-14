

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced that it has agreed to acquire Wabion for undisclosed terms of the transaction.



The company said that the team of more than 60 professionals will join Accenture's Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First.



Wabion is a Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland as well as additional offices in Munich, Cologne and Lausanne.



Accenture said Wabion's Google Cloud skills will further strengthen Accenture Cloud First to continue to combine the best of Google human-centric design and innovation with Accenture intelligence.



