

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Property casualty insurer Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced Wednesday that it has made a strategic minority investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a privately owned, global insurer. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Fidelis offers specialty, bespoke and reinsurance products. The company also has a fee income business, which supports its insurance operations.



Greg Toczydlowski, Executive Vice President and President of Business Insurance at Travelers, said, 'As an innovative company with a successful track record, Fidelis is an excellent fit for our investment appetite.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRAVELERS COMPANIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de