

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $8.92 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $10.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.1% to $4.82 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.03 vs. $7.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.36 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKROCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de