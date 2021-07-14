

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $3.28 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $21.47 billion from $22.33 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $8.96 Bln. vs. $3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $21.47 Bln vs. $22.33 Bln last year.



