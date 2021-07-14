

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.04 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $4.67 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Bln. vs. $3.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.43 vs. $8.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q2): $4.67 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



