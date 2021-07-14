

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced Wednesday it has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Centrica Energy Trading A/S for two solar power projects totaling 12 MWp in Italy.



Centrica Energy Trading is a leading provider of energy management and optimization services, operating in power, gas and energy certificate markets across Europe.



The two solar projects of 6 MWp each are located in Trapani and Enna, Sicily. They are currently under development by Canadian Solar with construction planned to start before the end of 2021.



Centrica Energy Trading will purchase the clean solar energy produced by the two solar power projects after they reach commercial operation in April 2022.



Powered by Canadian Solar's high efficiency modules, the solar plants will produce approximately 23 GWh electricity annually, enough to power close to 9,000 homes in Italy and equivalent to displacing 7,150 tons of annual carbon emissions.



