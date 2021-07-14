

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US COVID cases continue to rise above the 20000 mark.



26091 new coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Tuesday, taking the national total to 33,914,922. The weekly average is 25661.



With 373 additional deaths reporting on the same day, the total COVID death toll in the country reached 607,771, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Florida reported the most number of cases while California reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,845,459 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,918 people have died due to the disease there.



The national test positivity rate has increased to 3.8 percent. Oklahoma, Arknsas and Ohio are the states where highest rate of above 10 percent people testing positive to coronavirus have been reported.



A total of 29,304,451 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



159.7 million people, or 48.1 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



A total of 334,942,236 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 184,543,821 people have received at least one dose.



79 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



On Tuesday, U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request by an air traveler to exempt him from wearing mask for travel on airplane citing Generalized Anxiety Disorder.



Justice Clarence Thomas made it clear that the court doesn't intend to disturb the Biden Administration's public transportation mask mandate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de