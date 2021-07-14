

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.19 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $17.47 billion from $19.77 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.19 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.85 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $17.47 Bln vs. $19.77 Bln last year.



