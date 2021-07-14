

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leading Democrat Senators have agreed on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that would include spending on healthcare, climate change, education and family programs.



Speaking at a news conference after two hour long talks Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, 'We are very proud of this plan, we know we have a long road to go, we are going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans lives a whole lot better.'



'The budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion. You add that to the $600 billion bipartisan plan, you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Joe Biden asked us for,' Schumer told reporters. 'Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way,' he added.



Schumer said the plan would go beyond traditional infrastructure and include a historic expansion of Medicare.



Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as 'a very pivotal moment in American history.'



'The wealthy and large corporations are going to start paying their fair share of taxes, so that we can protect the working families of this country,' said the chairman of the Budget Committee.



The agreement by Senate Democrats on the Budget Committee is subject to endorsement by the 50-member Senate Democratic caucus.



Biden will meet with his party's Senators at the Capitol Wednesday to discuss the agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de