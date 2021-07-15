

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Wednesday said its CFO Travis Marquette has resigned effective immediately to accept a position with another company.



The company's senior Finance executives will report to Michael Hartshorn, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, until new Financial Chief is appointed.



In commenting, Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Travis has made a number of contributions over the years in various leadership roles. We thank him and wish him well in his future endeavors.'



Rentler added, 'We have a very talented and long-tenured team of senior Finance executives and have confidence in their ability to aid in the continued profitable growth and market share gains for the Company.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROSS STORES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de