

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has donated $200 million to the Smithsonian, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday. This donation is the largest gift to the institute ever since it was founded.



Of the $200 million donation, $70 million will be spent on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum while the remaining $130 million will be used to launch a new education center named after Bezos.



The Bezos Learning Center will be located in a new facility built on the National Mall, and will feature programs and activities, which will inspire students to pursue different subjects like science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.



Commenting on the donation, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch said, 'This historic gift will help the Smithsonian achieve its goal of reaching every classroom in America by creating a world-class learning center with access and inspiration at its heart.'



Bezos said, 'The Smithsonian plays a vital role in igniting the imaginations of our future builders and dreamers. Every child is born with great potential, and it's inspiration that unlocks that potential. My love affair with science, invention and space did that for me, and I hope this gift does that for others.'



Bezos has always extended support to the Smithsonian, which is the world's largest museum, education and research complex. He was a founding donor to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and has also contributed to the National Air and Space Museum.



