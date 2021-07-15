

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) said that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index prior to market open on July 21, 2021.



Honeywell International Inc. will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) in the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.



Earlier today, the UK Competition and Markets Authority or CMA approved AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition is expected to close on 21 July 2021.



In December 2020, British drug major AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $175 per share in cash and stock, valuing the Boston-based company at $39 billion.



