

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales adjusted, Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted EBIT, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler's Industrial Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2021 were all significantly above market expectations, German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said in a statement.



Daimler's preliminary group EBIT for the second-quarter was 5.19 billion euros compared to the consensus of 4.12 billion euros. Quarterly adjusted EBIT was 5.42 billion euros compared to consensus of 4.29 billion euros.



Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans' quarterly adjusted EBIT was 3.60 billion euros compared to consensus of 3.07 billion euros.



Daimler Trucks & Buses' quarterly adjusted EBIT was 831 million euros compared to analysts estimation of 680 million euros.



Daimler Mobility's second-quarter adjusted EBIT was 930 million euros compared to consensus of 653 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de