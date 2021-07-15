

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its second-quarter sales revenue rose to US$1.29 billion, from US$768 million in the previous year.



Quarterly total revenues grew to US$1.33 billion from US$805 million in the prior year. Delivered production for the quarter was 22.7 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, down from 25.9 million Mmboe last year.



Delivered sales volume were 28.1 MMboe, up from 27.1 Mmboe in the previous year.



Woodside said it will release its half-year report 2021 and the associated investor briefing on 18 August 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de