

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment company Hays plc (HAS.L) reported that net fees for the fourth-quarter increased by 36%, with the strengthening of Sterling versus the euros, US Dollar and Asian currencies reducing its reported net fees.



Group net fees were up 39% on a like-for-like basis versus the prior year, a period which included some of the most severe pandemic impacts.



In the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2021, Group net fees were 8% below the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2019, with ANZ down 7%, Germany down 9%, UK&I down 15% and Rest of World down 2%.



Group consultant headcount increased by 4% year-on-year.



As a result of improving net fees and good cost control, Group operating profit for fiscal year 2021 is now expected to be 95 million pounds. This includes 15 million pounds of investment relating to SGI programme.



