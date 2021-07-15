

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) has expressed confidence that the Group would deliver its full-year trading performance in line with the guidance provided earlier.



In the trading update for the period to 15 July 2021 announced on Thursday, the water company assured that it had made a good start to the financial year and confirmed that there have been no material changes to its current year outlook.



The company stated that it is confident of achieving at least 40 million pounds positive net outperformance on customer outcome delivery incentives. In respect of capital schemes, the company confirmed that it was on track to invest 550 million pounds to 650 million pounds in the year, including the investment on Green Recovery projects.



Severn Trent's half-yearly results are scheduled for 23 November.



On Wednesday, the shares of Severn Trent closed at 2676 pounds, down 32 pounds or 1.18 percent from previous close.



