

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) reported Thursday its preliminary third-quarter revenue of about 2.7 billion euros, and EBIT pre PPA and I&R costs of about negative 150 million euros.



Order intake during the quarter amounted to 1.5 billion euros, impacted by the standard volatility of the Offshore market. Total backlog was about 32.6 billion euros.



The quarterly results will be published on July 30.



Looking ahead, the company updated and adjusted its guidance for the financial year 2021. The outlook revision mainly reflects provisions for onerous projects affected by the sharp increase of raw material prices as well as increased estimates of ramp-up costs for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, especially in Brazil.



For the year, the company now expects group revenue to be at the low end of the previously communicated range of about 10.2 billion euros to 10.5 billion euros.



Further, Group EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs is adjusted to a range of -1 percent to 0 percent.



