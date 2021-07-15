

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL), a manufacturer of recyclable aluminium beverage packaging, Thursday said it is planning to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity, amid increasing demand for aluminium packaging. The company intends to build new aluminum beverage packaging plants in UK & Russia.



From 2023, each facility would produce billions of cans a year across a range of formats and sizes, and provide up to 200 skilled jobs in a fast-growing but stable sector.



The company said the plan reflects requirement for more sustainable purchasing options and a growing number of new brands and beverage categories choosing cans.



In the UK, Ball has identified a site at the SEGRO Park Kettering Gateway, and has submitted its formal application to North Northamptonshire Council . The company expects breaking ground during 2021, following a period of public consultation. It will the company's third beverage can manufacturing facility in the UK.



Further, Ball is planning to build a plant in Ulyanovsk in Western Russia. Ball Beverage Packaging Naro-Fominsk has signed a cooperation agreement for its construction with the Ulyanovsk Regional Government. The Ulynavosk plant will take the total in Russia to four.



The company noted that aluminium drinks cans are the world's most widely recycled beverage packaging with an 82% recycling rate in the UK and 76% across Europe.



