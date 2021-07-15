

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.56 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $5.65 billion from $5.87 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $5.65 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.



