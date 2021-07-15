

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session amid expectations that a compromise deal between leading OPEC producers will inject a sharp increase of oil supply into an extremely tight market.



A build in U.S. fuel inventories also raised concerns over demand in the world's largest consumer.



Brent crude futures for September delivery dropped 50 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $74.26 a barrel in European trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August settlement were down 68 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $72.45 per barrel.



Both benchmarks fell over 2 percent in the previous session after data showed a drop in China's first-half crude imports and reports suggested that major crude producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have arrived at a compromise with regard to production levels.



Investors braced for increased supplies after Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had reached a compromise on production levels.



In the United States, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed gasoline stockpiles increased by 1 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles rose by 3.7 million barrels.



Crude stockpiles fell for an eighth straight week last week, giving some comfort to bullish investors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de