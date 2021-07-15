

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $991 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $901 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $3.96 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $991 Mln. vs. $901 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.



