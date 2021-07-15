

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY) on Thursday said revenue for the three months to May 2021 was 495.2 billion Yen, up 47.2% yer-over-year.



Revenue for the 9-month period rose 9.9% to 1.698 trillion Yen, from last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months to May 2021 increased 67% year-over-year to 151.3 billion Yen.



Looking forward, Fast Retailing has revised down its full-year revenue outlook by 60 billion Yen to 2.15 trillion Yen. The company sees profit attributable to owners of the parent of 165.0 billion yen for the full year.



