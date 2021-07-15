

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK), an industrial gases and engineering company, Thursday said it has started up a new liquid hydrogen plant in Texas. The new plant in La Porte will supply over 30 tons per day of high-purity liquid hydrogen to meet growing demand.



The company's fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the U.S., supports its supply network of plants in California, Alabama, Indiana and New York.



The liquefier takes hydrogen from Linde's approximately 600-kilometer U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline, which has over 15 independent hydrogen production sources.



Linde said it will purify and liquefy the hydrogen before supplying it to end markets including material handling, mobility, aerospace, manufacturing, metals, energy and electronics.



Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde, said, 'This plant will not only boost the reliability of our existing network but will also make the supply chain more efficient and increase our ability to serve the rising demand from existing and new customers, for both conventional and clean hydrogen.'



