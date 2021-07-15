

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported Thursday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter grew to $991 million or $1.13 per share from $901 million or $1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter decreased 1 percent to $3.96 billion from $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Separately, the bank also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on August 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2021.



