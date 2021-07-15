

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian IT company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income climbed 35.2 percent to 32.3 billion Indian rupees or $434.8 million from last year's 23.90 billion rupees.



Earnings per share for the quarter were 5.90 rupees or $0.08, higher than 4.19 rupees last year.



Gross revenue was 182.52 billion rupees or $2.5 billion, an increase of 22.4 percent from the prior year's 149.13 billion rupees. Sequential revenue growth of 12.2 percent was well ahead of the top-end of guidance range, both organically and with Capco.



IT Services Segment Revenue grew 25.7 percent to $2.42 billion.



Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.535 billion to $2.583 billion. This translates to a sequential growth of 5 percent to 7 percent.



Wipro signed an agreement to acquire Ampion on April 1, and was expecting to close the deal in the first quarter. However certain regulatory approvals are still pending and the transaction is now expected to be closed in thw second quarter.



In India, Wipro shares closed Thursday's trading at 578.35 rupees, up 2.96 percent.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Wipro shares were gaining 2.4 percent to trade at $8.15.



