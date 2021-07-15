

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced Thursday it has opened a new cGMP plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California, enabling it to meet rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA-based therapies and vital mRNA-based vaccines.



Plasmid DNA is increasingly used as a therapeutic agent in gene therapies and certain vaccines. Its advantages, including weak immunogenicity, increased safety and ease of manufacture, have dramatically increased demand for materials and manufacturing capacity globally.



The 67,000-square-foot facility, located on Thermo Fisher's Carlsbad campus, is part of an investment strategy to ensure customers can reliably meet growing global demand for cell and gene therapies and vaccines.



The expansion in Carlsbad also benefits the growing life sciences ecosystem in California, and Thermo Fisher will add more than 150 new roles as manufacturing scales.



With its fully integrated development, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, which include viral vector services, a new cell therapy manufacturing facility and a new cryocenter to support clinical trials, Thermo Fisher customers can quickly progress from discovery to clinical to patient impact.



