

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said that it has supported analysis, which demonstrated clinical and economic benefits of effective intraoperative blood management for surgical patients.



The Baxter-sponsored analysis demonstrated that the use of active hemostatic products alone was associated with lower rates of bleeding-related complications, shorter hospital stays and reduced total hospital costs compared to combined use of passive and active hemostats in inpatient procedures across multiple surgical specialties.



Passive hemostatic products, such as oxidized cellulose, collagens and gelatin sponges, rely on the patient's ability to generate clotting factors and achieve hemostasis primarily via platelet aggregation, making them most effective for patients with an adequately functioning coagulation cascade and minimal bleeding scenarios.



Active hemostatic products, such as flowable hemostats containing thrombin, fibrin sealants and advanced patches, are not dependent on the patient's ability to generate clotting factors to achieve hemostasis and are effective for a broader range of bleeding scenarios.



Utilizing a treatment approach that considers patient factors like bleeding severity, bleeding risk and surgical procedure or type, combined with a surgeon-validated bleeding severity scale such as Baxter's Validated Intraoperative Bleeding Scale, can support optimal hemostatic product selection, Baxter said in a statement.



