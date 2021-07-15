

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $267.72 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $144.58 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.83 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $267.72 Mln. vs. $144.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.3 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



