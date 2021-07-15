

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) and omnichannel retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced Thursday a new national partnership that brings Casper's award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers through the Bed Bath & Beyond website and mobile app as well as in select Bed Bath & Beyond stores.



As part of the partnership, Casper will open its first, one-of-a-kind branded shop-in shop at Bed Bath & Beyond's newly designed flagship store in New York City, which is set to reopen on July 22 after undergoing a substantial renovation to modernize the shopping experience for customers.



In addition to the flagship store located at 620 6th Avenue in New York City, Bed Bath & Beyond's store in the city's Tribeca neighborhood and in Bridgewater, New Jersey, allow customers to experience Casper in-person.



Casper products will become available at additional Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the U.S. in the coming months.



In addition to in-store purchasing, Casper products are eligible for Buy Online & Pickup In Store or home delivery, making it easy for Bed Bath & Beyond customers to get their items home.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

