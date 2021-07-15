

MASON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.35 to $10.75 per share on revenues between $7.53 billion and $7.63 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $10.03 per share on revenues of $7.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CINTAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de