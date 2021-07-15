

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced Thursday a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreements for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks



It also includes licensing ViacomCBS' suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin, for future distribution to Spectrum customers.



ViacomCBS and Charter also will expand their existing collaboration around addressable media and advanced advertising. Others terms of the agreements were not disclosed.



