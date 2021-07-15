

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said Thursday that it will lower its comprehensive greenhouse gas or GHG emissions intensity of steel mills to 77% less than today's global average.



The company noted that it is committed to an additional 35% combined reduction in the Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity of its steel mills by 2030. This commitment will be measured against a 2015 baseline, the year the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted.



The company will also continue to report and reduce its Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with raw materials. Beyond 2030, Nucor is committed to further reducing its GHG emissions to a goal of net zero emission steel at scale.



Nucor noted that it also continues to invest in new recycled steel facilities that are essential to building out the infrastructure needed to assure the United States' clean energy future.



