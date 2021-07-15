

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) said that its shareholders voted in favor of the supervisory and executive boards' recommendation to pay a dividend of 0.20 euros per share, unchanged from last year.



Based on 204.2 million issued shares in circulation, the total dividend distribution will be 41 million euros.



The annual general meeting was held in virtual form on Thursday. A total of more than 300 shareholders and guests followed the broadcast.



In the run-up to the meeting, 137 questions were submitted, which were responded to by the members of the executive board and the chairman of the supervisory board, Suedzucker said in a statement.



