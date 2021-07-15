

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening lower, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged into positive territory around mid morning on Thursday, but swiftly slipped into the negative zone and stayed weak thereafter to end the session on weak note.



Uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to surging new cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus and speculation that some central banks might start tightening their policies rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 66.56 points or 0.55% at 11,976.79. The index, which advanced to 12,059.63 around mid morning, touched a low of 11,960.63 in the final hour.



Richemont shed about 1.75%. Alcon, Novartis, Lonza Group and Swiss Re lost 1 to 1.4%. Swatch Group and Holcim both ended nearly 1% down, while Swiss Life Holding, Nestle and Zurich Insurance Group shed 0.5 to 0.65%.



Sika, UBS Group, Givaudan and Geberit closed modestly higher.



In the Mid Price Index, Dufry declined more than 5%. AMS, Adecco, Flughafen Zurich, Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, Logitech, Vifor Pharma and OC Oerlikon Corp lost 1 to 2.3%.



Sonova climbed 1.7%, while Straumann Holding gained 0.8%, and Ems Chemie Holdings and VAT Group finished with modest gains.



In Covid news, the number of new reported infections in Switzerland is reportedly creeping up amid the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant. The country reported 581 new cases over the last 24 hours, much higher than the seven-day average of 359.



