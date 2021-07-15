

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin, has said that he will not return to cryptocurrency.



'I am often asked if I will 'return to cryptocurrency' or begin regularly sharing my thoughts on the topic again. My answer is a wholehearted 'no', but to avoid repeating myself I figure it might be worthwhile briefly explaining why here.' Palmer tweeted.



Dogecoin was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Palmer and was released 7 years ago on December 6, 2013. The pair decided to create the cryptocurrency as a joke, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the 'Doge' meme as its logo and namesake.



Recently, the cryptocurrency has become very popular and is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value. Dogecoin now has a market value of roughly $54 billion dollars. Earlier this year, it hit an all-time high of nearly $0.74.



Meanwhile, bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency among the lot, peaked over $63,000 in mid-April, before losing over half of its value. It is currently trading at $31,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de