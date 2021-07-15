

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $167.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $86.4 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.1 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $176.1 Mln. vs. $101.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35



