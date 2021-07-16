

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic news.



The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent; the central bank is also due to release its quarterly outlook report.



New Zealand will release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent quarterly increase and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in the previous three months. New Zealand also will see June results for the PMI from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 58.6.



Singapore will provide June figures for non-oil exports; in May, exports were down 0.1 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year and the trade surplus was at SGD5.754 billion.



Australia will see July figures for its consumer inflation expectations; in June, the forecast called for an inflation rate of 4.4 percent.



