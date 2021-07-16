

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago, illinois-based 5000 Years Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of several Kimchi products due to listeria contamination.



The firm has recalled Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, No Msg Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No Msg Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, No Msg Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No Msg Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, White Kimchi, Baby Napa Kimchi.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The recalled product was distributed in Illiois where the product was further distributed and it reached customers through distributors to retail stores potentially nationwide.



The recalled product was sold in 5GAL plastic tubs, and 128 oz, 64 oz, 32 oz, & 16 oz glass jars under the 5000 Years Foods brand name.



The company said it has received no reports of illnesses to date.



The recall was made after FDA found Listeria contamination in the production facility during sampling.



The company has asked customers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them, and are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund



Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, such as napa cabbage and Korean radish, made with a widely varying selection of seasonings including chili powder, spring onions, garlic, ginger, and salted seafood, etc. It is also used in a variety of soups.



