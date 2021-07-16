

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at SEK3.9 billion, or SEK1.10 per share. This compares with SEK2.6 billion, or SEK0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to SEK54.9 billion from SEK55.6 billion last year.



Ericsson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): SEK3.9 Bln. vs. SEK2.6 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): SEK1.10 vs. SEK0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q2): SEK54.9 Bln vs. SEK55.6 Bln last year.



