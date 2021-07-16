

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Racine, Wisconsin - based Real Flame Co. Inc. is recalling Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits, sold exclusively at Crate and Barrel, citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 700 units sold in the United States, and about 81 units sold in Canada. The Arroyo is a black color chimenea-style fireplace measuring about 5 feet high and 11/2 feet wide, and has UPC 752370060107.



The Hideaway is a black color round wood burning fireplace measuring about 11/2 feet high and 3 feet wide, and has UPC 752370064501.



The recalled items, manufactured in China, were sold at Crate and Barrel stores across the country and online at www.crateandbarel.com from December 2020 through May 2021 for about $700.



According to the agency, wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after Real Flame received one report of a fire involving minor property damage. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the products to date.



Consumers are urged to contact Real Flame to arrange for removal of the fire pit in exchange for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing fire risk, Cove Appliance Inc. in mid-June called back about 42,000 units of built-in dishwashers, and Metal Ware Corp. in April called back about 5,350 units of NESCO coffee bean roasters. Rapala USA in January recalled about 128,000 units of rechargeable fillet knives.



